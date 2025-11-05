GOP reacts to Onondaga County legislature losses

Republican lawmakers are reacting to election results that will put Democrats in charge of the Onondaga County Legislature.

The Republicans lost all contested races, flipping the majority for the first time in decades.

"We're surprised at what the voters have spoken, but we respect that, and it's a moment of change here at the county," said Legislature Chairman Tim Burtis (R-District 3).

Legislator Brian May (R- District 1) said the results will likely lead to some changes.

"The agenda changes, the dynamics of how we work together on the legislature will be different, how the county executive works with the legislature will be different," he said.

The GOP leaders said the party will examine the results in the days to come and see how they can connect better with voters next Election Day, when, because of a new law, they will have to run again.

In the meantime, Shawn Fiato (R-District 8), who lost her seat to Democrat Chad Ryan, said she’s hoping Ryan will focus on helping the community in a bipartisan way.

“We're all neighbors,” she said. “We're all people, we all want the same things. And some of the things that we don't agree on, maybe morally or whatever, it's OK. We can disagree."