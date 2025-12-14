Walsh credits recent initiatives for a drop in crime in Syracuse

Crime in Syracuse is dropping, according to city officials. As Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh prepares to leave office at the end of the month, he says Syracuse is a safer city. The latest numbers show crime overall is down 23.7% compared to the same time last year. Violent crimes are down 19% and property crime is down 24.6%. Walsh said Thursday that crime is also down when looking at the five-year average.

"A lot of these declines are consistent with what other communities are experiencing," said Walsh. "But make no mistake, the specific things that we're doing here in Syracuse are making a difference, and in many ways are a model for other communities as well."

Walsh credits the Syracuse Police Department, but also some programs his administration has initiated over the last eight years.

"I'd acknowledge the significant work that we've done over the years to build our capacity to deal with these issues, which I do think is reflected in these numbers that you see again. Every major crime category is down year over year and all but two are down compared to the five-year average."

Some of the initiatives Walsh credited include the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence, the Safer Streets program, and the Police/Athletic Activities League.

Walsh said there are still challenges to keeping streets safe, and expects Mayor-Elect Sharon Owens to continue that work when she takes office next month.