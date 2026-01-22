Red Cross asks for donors amid severe blood shortage

American Red Cross district manager Lisa Mistretta said January is usually a tough time of the year for blood donations, but the severe flu season has made this year especially bad.

"A lot of our donors really can't come out because you have to feel healthy and well that day to donate, and a lot of our donors are spending time obviously fighting illness, taking care of a loved one who's fighting an illness," said Mistretta.

Mistretta said over the past month, the supply has dropped about 35 percent. As a result, the Red Cross is asking anyone who is eligible to donate blood. All types of blood are needed, but the demand is especially high for O positive and O negative blood types.

Mistretta said the whole process typically takes less than an hour.

"(When you donate) just know that you did something great to help someone in our community who you might never meet, but you could literally save a life just through your blood donation,” she said.

As an added incentive, the Red Cross is partnering with the NFL, and anyone who donates blood through Jan. 25 will be entered into a raffle for a trip to the Super Bowl. And between Jan 26 and the end of February, everyone who donates blood will receive a $20 gift card to a merchant of their choice.

