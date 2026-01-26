© 2026 WRVO Public Media
Upstate Medical University looking for volunteers for biggest ever clinical trial

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published January 26, 2026 at 6:15 PM EST
A healthcare worker draws a vaccination from a vial.
Credit USACE Europe District
/
Flickr
A healthcare worker draws a vaccination from a vial.

Upstate Medical University’s Global Health Institute is looking for volunteers for its biggest ever clinical trial, the results of which could help Pfizer develop a vaccine for one of the most common health care associated infections.

C.diff is a contagious bacteria commonly found in a health care setting. It attacks the digestive system and can cause hospitalizations and even death. Dr. Stephen Thomas, director of the institute, said he sees it a lot in central New York because it happens most commonly in people over 65.

Thomas said if the study is successful, it would be a major public health achievement.

"This is what I would term is like a pivotal study," Thomas said. "Meaning, this is over 200 sites, four different countries, over 30,000 people. Over the next three years we will figure out whether or not the vaccine does what it's supposed to do, which is to, again, keep people from getting significantly ill."

Thomas said it's important to note that the vaccine won’t prevent C.Diff.

"For the people who do get vaccinated and who do get sick, the sickness lasts for, in the last study it was one day, compared to more than four days for the people who weren't vaccinated," said Thomas. "The people who got vaccinated and got sick didn't need to go to the doctor. They didn't need to be treated, compared to the people who were not vaccinated and got sick. They ended up having to go to the doctor get treated. Some of them were hospitalized."

For the study, the institute is looking for 1,000 individuals over the age of 65, and have not had C. Diff before. They must also have one of the following risk factors for infection:

  • Have received antibiotics in the last three months
  • Been hospitalized at least once or had two ER visits in the last year
  • Had 10 or more healthcare visits in the last year
  • Are scheduled to be hospitalized or have elective surgery

Anyone interested in the trial can call 315-464-9869, or email trials@upstate.edu.
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
