Mannion wants more information from the Trump Administration on Iran strikes

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) wants to see Congress consulted on next steps in the recent military escalation in Iran. Six U.S. servicemembers have been killed in action since the strikes began early Saturday.

During a stop in Utica Monday, Mannion said Congress needs to talk about whether it should take a vote to make the Trump Administration follow the War Powers Resolution in order to get support from Congress for the attack on Iran. Mannion was asked by reporters about whether it seems the Trump Administration is definitely focusing on regime change with the current military action in the Persian Gulf

"This is serious business," Mannion said. "As far as building a coalition of our allies to take an action like this is important. Assuring Americans that there actually is an imminent threat to this country is also important.”

Mannion said right now, there’s not a lot of clarity on the goals of the administration in attacking Iran.

"What you're hearing a lot from representatives of both parties is, 'what is our objective here?'," Mannion said. "If the objective is regime change, then we should be clear about that. The American people should know it, and myself as their representative should have to listen to a compelling argument that that's going to be the case."

Mannion said he realizes with the current makeup of Congress, and more Republicans than Democrats supporting the use of the War Powers Resolution, it may be difficult to invoke that directive. But he also said it’s important Congress make a statement, even if the War Powers Resolution does not get Congressional approval.