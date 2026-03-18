Officials seize drone carrying contraband to state prison in Marcy

New York state corrections officials are investigating an incident involving a drone that they say released a package delivering contraband near a state prison in the Utica area recently.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), the incident happened near the Marcy Correctional Facility early last Saturday morning.

Staff at that prison detected a drone flying above the prison grounds that released a package inside the facility’s secure fence. Because of wires protruding from the package, the New York State Police Bomb Squad was initially called in, just to make sure the parcel didn’t pose an immediate threat.

When authorities eventually opened the package, among the items they found in it were two eight-inch knives, paper saturated in intoxicating chemicals, a cell phone, two hair clippers with chargers and accessories and 530 grams of a ‘green leafy substance.’

DOCCS Commissioner, Daniel Martuscello released a statement saying that contraband introduced into correctional facilities fuels violence and puts both staff and the incarcerated population at risk.”

Russell Fox is President of Local 2951, Council 82, a union that represents corrections officer lieutenants around the state and he said that news about last weekend’s incident got around pretty quickly among his membership.

“It’s a small community within DOCCS, so everyone kind of knows everyone, and we all kind of communicate,” explained Fox. “This isn't something new. We've seen drones flying around correctional facilities, we've seen drones over them, near them. This is not something that is surprising to us.”

Fox said that a situation like this is dangerous for both the corrections officers and those who are incarcerated in state prison.

“Even if it were incarcerated-on-incarcerated violence, staff still has to intervene,” said Fox. “We still have to stop that violence. So, no matter what, whether it's directed towards us or it's incarcerated-on-incarcerated, staff are always at risk.”

Officials said if those responsible for the drone are identified, they will face criminal prosecution.

State corrections officials and union leaders put out statements on Wednesday saying that they strongly support legislation proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul that would strengthen the state’s ability to address illegal drone activity.

Among the proposals, which Hochul outlined in her executive budget proposal, is restricting drone activity over sensitive locations, including correctional facilities.

Other proposals include establishing new criminal offenses for unlawful drone activity and expanding the authority of law enforcement to intercept and disable drones that pose a public safety threat.