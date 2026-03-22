OCC locked down briefly as automated system detects suspected presence of a gun

Onondaga Community College's campus was locked down briefly Saturday night after a firearm detection system alerted authorities to the presence of a gun. The college then sent an alert to students, staff and faculty at 9:02 p.m. as what OCC's spokesman described as a "substantial law enforcement response" arrived to investigate.

Fourteen minutes later, OCC sent another note to end the lockdown and say the situation was resolved safely. The weapon turned out to be a paintball gun, carried by a student.

There's no word on whether the student was arrested.

