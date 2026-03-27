State Republicans call for license restrictions by English ability

New York’s conservative politicians are taking aim at commercial drivers whose first language isn’t English.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman said a lack of discretion by New York State is what lead to last year’s tour bus crash on the I-90 in Pembroke, which resulted in five deaths and many injuries. Naturalized U.S. citizen Bin Shao was driving the bus, but Blakeman claims Shao lacked the language skills to properly understand road signs written in English.

“Someone who can't speak English shouldn't be operating a motor vehicle that weighs over 30,000 pounds, with 50 passengers that they are entrusted to drive safely," he said. "It's not safe to have a driver who can't understand the rules of the road and the signage of the road.”

Shao could not effectively communicate with first responders, Blakeman said.

But a written report from a senior state trooper on-scene said Shao spoke “good enough English,” which was attained by 13WHAM ABC Rochester.

Shao has been charged with five counts of manslaughter. He plead not guilty, and told police a water bottle fell near the pedals, and when he went to grab it the bus swerved.

He had an interpreter present when the charges were announced in court, which State Senator George Borrello cited as evidence he was lacking proper English comprehension.

“Things happen in emergencies. We see road signs that flash. What's going on right now at the moment?" Borrello said. "Okay, in an emergency, it's chaos. People have to be able to communicate. I just don't see, how this is how is this a sacrifice we are willing to make?”

According to the New York Courts website, the state makes interpreters available to anyone in court, regardless of how well they communicate in spoken English.

Federal Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy signed an order last year to increase English comprehension requirements for commercial drivers. It is New York’s job to enforce those rules, Borrello said.