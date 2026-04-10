Syracuse auditor hopes reports will provide value for the city

The Syracuse City Auditor is releasing his annual report.

Alexander Marion said in the past year, his office issued three audits: “Working for a Living Wage,” “Verifying Vouchers,” and “Service on the Sidewalk.” They analyzed the city’s living wage ordinance, Syracuse’s payment processing, and whether businesses using sidewalks are getting the proper permits.

Marion said his investigations and recommendations are already providing results.

"We've already seen an uptick in people applying for and paying the permit fees for sidewalk cafes, and we've already seen some commitment from different parts of city government to start improving our voucher and payment processes,” he said.

Marion said in the months ahead, his office plans to focus on issues related to housing, including tenant protection, and making sure police and fire departments are well-resourced and using their resources efficiently and effectively.

He said while many municipalities are facing fiscal challenges, he wants to make sure Syracuse is getting the most value it can.

"We have to make sure that, beyond just our tax dollars, we are getting value for our physical infrastructure, our facilities, our public spaces, our human capital," Marion said.