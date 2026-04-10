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Syracuse auditor hopes reports will provide value for the city

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published April 10, 2026 at 5:16 AM EDT
Syracuse City Auditor Alexander Marion answers questions after releasing his 2025-2026 annual report.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Syracuse City Auditor Alexander Marion answers questions after releasing his 2025-2026 annual report.

The Syracuse City Auditor is releasing his annual report.

Alexander Marion said in the past year, his office issued three audits: “Working for a Living Wage,” “Verifying Vouchers,” and “Service on the Sidewalk.” They analyzed the city’s living wage ordinance, Syracuse’s payment processing, and whether businesses using sidewalks are getting the proper permits.

Marion said his investigations and recommendations are already providing results.

"We've already seen an uptick in people applying for and paying the permit fees for sidewalk cafes, and we've already seen some commitment from different parts of city government to start improving our voucher and payment processes,” he said.

Marion said in the months ahead, his office plans to focus on issues related to housing, including tenant protection, and making sure police and fire departments are well-resourced and using their resources efficiently and effectively.

He said while many municipalities are facing fiscal challenges, he wants to make sure Syracuse is getting the most value it can.

"We have to make sure that, beyond just our tax dollars, we are getting value for our physical infrastructure, our facilities, our public spaces, our human capital," Marion said.
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Regional NewsAlexander MarionCity of SyracuseSyracuse City Auditor
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
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