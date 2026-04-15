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SU Chancellor Kent Syverud diagnosed with brain cancer, steps down effective immediately

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud
Syracuse University
Kent Syverud, who has served as Syracuse University chancellor since 2013, was appointed as the president of the University of Michigan on Monday, January 12, 2026. He was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and will no longer be able to serve as Michigan's president.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud, who was set to become president of the University of Michigan, shared in a campus-wide email Wednesday that he will undergo treatment for a form of brain cancer.

Syverud said he was not feeling well last week and sought care at Crouse Hospital. He then traveled to the University of Michigan for further assessments from specialists and was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.

Syverud was set to become the President of the University of Michigan next month, but the university said Wednesday that he will not be taking over that role Instead, he will serve as a Professor of Law and a special advisor to the board. Syverud said he plans to continue his treatment at the University of Michigan.

Chancellor-elect Mike Haynie will take over at Syracuse University, effective immediately. In his statement, Syverud expressed gratitude to the Syracuse University and the University of Michigan communities for their support.

"I am aware that I am one of many, many people who face a diagnosis like this—people who show up each day with courage. I take inspiration from all of them. I want you to know that I am ready to meet this challenge. I am approaching this with optimism, with determination, and with full confidence in the people who are caring for me. I believe in the road ahead, and I intend to walk it with everything I have."
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Regional Newskent syverudSyracuse UniversityUniversity of Michigan
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
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