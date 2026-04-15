SU Chancellor Kent Syverud diagnosed with brain cancer, steps down effective immediately

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud, who was set to become president of the University of Michigan, shared in a campus-wide email Wednesday that he will undergo treatment for a form of brain cancer.

Syverud said he was not feeling well last week and sought care at Crouse Hospital. He then traveled to the University of Michigan for further assessments from specialists and was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.

Syverud was set to become the President of the University of Michigan next month, but the university said Wednesday that he will not be taking over that role Instead, he will serve as a Professor of Law and a special advisor to the board. Syverud said he plans to continue his treatment at the University of Michigan.

Chancellor-elect Mike Haynie will take over at Syracuse University, effective immediately. In his statement, Syverud expressed gratitude to the Syracuse University and the University of Michigan communities for their support.

"I am aware that I am one of many, many people who face a diagnosis like this—people who show up each day with courage. I take inspiration from all of them. I want you to know that I am ready to meet this challenge. I am approaching this with optimism, with determination, and with full confidence in the people who are caring for me. I believe in the road ahead, and I intend to walk it with everything I have."