Oneida County creates coordinator position to address animal abuse and neglect

Oneida County has filled the newly-created position of Animal Cruelty Coordinator. It’s part of an effort to better handle cases of animal cruelty and neglect.

The position will be filled by Jamie Dreimiller, who has already been involved with a local animal rescue organization, Rover’s Do Over, and she also has worked as a dog control officer.

County Executive Anthony Picente said that one reason for the new position is because the Central New York SPCA is no longer able to provide animal cruelty investigation and other services due to their staffing challenges.

He adds that having a coordinator for these services based in Oneida County will be helpful.

“Having a person solely dedicated to our county is critical, I think, and really will help us streamline and help us really work quicker and cleaner and more efficiently,” Picente said.

Dreimiller noted that there already are a number of local rescue organizations, police departments and other agencies working on animal abuse and neglect cases. She hopes to help them better coordinate those services.

“So that residents know we can come here to find the information that we need and find an organization that can help us,” said Dreimiller. “I think that's going to be key in preventing some of these, especially when it comes to neglect or abandonment.”

Dreimiller added that often the cases involving animal neglect or abandonment are related to a pet owner not having the means to take care of their animals.

“I definitely have seen so many times the situation where someone almost becomes desperate, they are trying to find resources, they need help,” Dreimiller said. “They may be trying to surrender their pet or find somewhere for their pet to go, and they're striking out.”

Picente said that when a pet owner has problems with illness or a lack of resources, sometimes the county can help.

“And then that raises the flag of maybe that person needs more assistance in that household in addition to this, and that's where, as a county, we can come in and take a look at it as well,” Picente said.

Dreimiller said preventing animal abuse and neglect is a key goal of her new position, and as part of that effort she will help create a public education campaign that includes information on responsible pet ownership.