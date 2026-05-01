Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

Lawmakers approved an eighth budget extender and are poised to approve a ninth on Monday as negotiations drag on.

If a final budget is approved later than May 8, it will be the latest budget of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s tenure.

But leaders are close to an agreement on several policy issues, and they’ve finally begun talking about dollars and cents.

Both sides of the immigration debate are weighing in as leaders consider limits on local police cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

A proposed pied-á-terre tax on second homes in New York City is in play. And now, a Capital Region lawmaker wants to extend the idea to upstate areas and Long Island.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.