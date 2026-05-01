NY counties ask feds for more time to implement changes to SNAP

New York’s counties are asking the federal government for more time to implement some huge changes to the assistance program that feeds hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers in need.

Nearly three million New Yorkers use the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, nicknamed SNAP. The state estimates SNAP puts more than $7 billion worth of food on the tables of 1 in every 7 state residents. Most recipients are children, seniors or people with disabilities.

Big change is coming to SNAP. The Trump administration and Republican-led Congress changed the rules for SNAP in the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill. More people have to work in order not to lose benefits and fewer people can get benefits.

New York’s counties administer SNAP on behalf of the federal government. The bill was unkind to them, too. The federal government’s 50% share of administrative costs will drop to 25% later this year, and local governments will have to start picking up as much as 15% of the cost of benefits.

"The counties of New York cannot afford this financial hit," said Stephen Acquario of the New York State Association of Counties. The counties want Washington to hit pause.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said these changes to the county’s 62,000 SNAP users will cost taxpayers at least $3 million.

"I think a balanced approach and a balanced ask is, don't unwind the program, let's delay the change, give counties more ability to look at the workflow burden, and look at for innovative tools with technology to help with that," McMahon said.

In Oswego County, the change to the program used by 17,000 county residents will add $800,000 dollars to the county’s budget, which may mean cutting programs and services people need.

"We either raise property taxes or we have to cut services that people rely on every day, like public safety infrastructure, public health and economic development programs," said Oswego County Administrator Phil Church. "So really, raising taxes or cutting services, these are not acceptable options for us, particularly in this economy.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said the $1.5 million hit to the county budget equals an immediate 2% tax increase.

"So we are in an area in which we need time to prepare if these things are gonna be changed," Picente said. "They can't be changed overnight."

With the state budget overdue, counties don’t yet know if the state will help with these costs. And in Washington, the new Farm Bill passed with no changes to the federal SNAP cuts.