Disabilities Beat: Amherst residents manage Parkinson’s symptoms one punch at a time

Parkinson's is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, and as more people get diagnosed with the condition, more people are looking for ways to manage their symptoms holistically.

This week on the Disabilities Beat, we dive into a new program in Amherst that is helping people with Parkinson's manage the condition through exercise.

TRANSCRIPT:

Emyle Watkins:

Hi, I'm Emyle Watkins, and this is the Disabilities Beat.

[Sound of fists hitting punching bags, trainer saying “Here you go, John. Two, three, beauty. Beautiful.”]

Emyle Watkins:

Parkinson's is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, and as more people get diagnosed with the condition, more people are looking for ways to manage their symptoms holistically.

David Morlock:

I do have Parkinson's. I was diagnosed last year.

Emyle Watkins:

David Morlock from Amherst recently shared with BTPM NPR his experience. Parkinson's causes damage to the neurons in the brain that make dopamine, leading to both changes in movement and other non-movement symptoms, like depression and cognitive changes.

David Morlock:

I'm the second generation. My father died with Parkinson's and this group has been the single most beneficial part of my treatment plan, bar nothing, including medications.

[Sound of people moving, shuffling, a trainer saying “Three. Three. Two. Two. One. One. Here we go. Very nice. Okay. One more little warmup thing here and then we'll do some shadow boxing.”]

Emyle Watkins:

Morlock is one of the first participants in a new program to manage symptoms of Parkinson's at the Amherst Senior Center.

[Sound of people moving, shuffling, a trainer saying: “Eight. Nice. Straight into the other side.”]

Emyle Watkins:

This April, which is Parkinson's Awareness Month, the center unveiled its new boxing with Parkinson's program.

[Sound of people moving, shuffling, a trainer saying “Eighteen. Last one. Twenty. Beautiful. Good job. Good job.”]

David Morlock:

It really brings everything together and I feel whole again. And there is a kind of positive energy that makes you forget about any kind of challenges and disability and pain.

Emyle Watkins:

Chris Jamele from the local chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation says community centers supporting more programs like this is exciting. Amherst was able to start the program with $15,000 in funding from the state.

Chris Jamele:

We've known for a while now through research with the foundation that exercise is really critical in slowing the progression of the disease. And it's been an effort to get that message out because when somebody has Parkinson's, it's difficult to move. It's a challenge to move, but movement is so vitally important.

[The sound of people moving, shuffling fades in. A trainer says “I want you to make a big noise” and participants go “Ahhhh.” The sound fades back under narration.]

Emyle Watkins:

Studies have shown full body exercise can improve symptoms in people with Parkinson's. Boxing has quickly become one of the most popular sports.

[The sound of trainers, participants doing a breathing exercise fades back in. A trainer says “One more time. Come on up.” The sound fades back under narration.]

Emyle Watkins:

The classes are non-combat, focused on exercise skills and socialization.

[The sound of a trainer fades in, saying “Hands down. And we're just going to start kind of swaying.” The sound fades out.]

David Morlock:

There's improvement in my balance. I have had less likelihood of falling and less incidents of, like, walking into things, bumping into things. And actually after I started exercising, I was able to discontinue medication. I'll have to resume it at some point, but right now I can be medication free and just use exercise to treat the disease.

[The sound of punching and trainer fades in, the trainer says “Yes. Beautiful, Del.” The sound of punching fades back out.”

Emyle Watkins:

For Delphine Szczesniak, who was diagnosed in 2017, she says boxing has also been a place where her instructors and classmates focus on what she can do and not what she has difficulty doing.

Delphine Szczesniak:

It's good to have, here, people are always focusing on, again, what you can do and they're supportive for you.

Emyle Watkins:

It's also become a space where she can advocate for her autonomy and help others understand to trust her capability rather than doubt it.

Delphine Szczesniak:

And now they've learned to ask, "Do you want me to help you with that? Or do you need a chair or do you want this or do you want that? " So that's good and you're surrounded by that community. And as one person learns, they share that information with other people.

Emyle Watkins

In addition to bringing people with Parkinson's together through boxing, the center also offers a support group. Morlock says exercising with his peers has helped his mental health, too.

David Morlock:

It's a great way to feel like you're doing something positive to fight the illness. Literally and figuratively. I mean, we are fighting. We are punching. We are aggressive. We are not in a surrendering kind of mood or position. And that feels really positive and hopeful.

Emyle Watkins:

For more on this story, visit our website at btpm.org. I'm Emyle Watkins. Thanks for listening.

