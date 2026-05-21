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Health Secretary RFK Jr. makes sweeping changes to important scientific panel

NPR
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:22 PM EDT
Andrew Harnik
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Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making big changes to an important scientific panel that creates guidelines affecting hundreds of millions of Americans.

If you've ever gotten a routine mammogram, or a colonoscopy, or screening for depression in a physical — it's because of guidelines created by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

The panel of primary care clinicians recommends screenings and services people should and shouldn't get, based on scientific reviews.

Kennedy fired the two top physicians leading the panel, calling the task force "negligent," and vowing to shake it up.

"The task force, it's been the North Star on [how] we make guidelines, and it's had such an influence on prevention and health in America," said Dr. Alex Krist, a family physician, and former chair of the panel:

"To just throw this out is just…reckless."

Health officials plan to name new members to the panel in June.

This story was taken from an audio report by NPR's Pien Huang.

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