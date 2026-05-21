World Central Kitchen slashes its distribution of hot meals in Gaza by half

World Central Kitchen , the largest provider of hot meals in Gaza, is slashing its distribution by half. The organization says the war in Iran has driven up food and fuel costs, making its current pace impossible to sustain.

WCK cut its hot meals down from one million a day to half a million — a drastic reduction for Gaza's population that relies entirely on aid for survival due to a devastating war.

Displaced families are protesting the cuts and banging empty pots and pans to signal their fears of a return to starvation.

Amna Ormana, a mother of eight, says she doesn't know how she'll feed her children now with no money to buy food on her own.

It's unclear if other aid groups can fill the gap.

The UN says its agencies also face funding shortfalls and higher costs, even as it says a fifth of people in Gaza are eating just one meal a day.

This story was taken from an audio report by NPR's Anas Baba.

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