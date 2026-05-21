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Trump slams Senate Republicans after they refuse to fund his White House ballroom

NPR
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:22 PM EDT
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images

President Trump is slamming Senate Republicans, who have refused to fund the White House ballroom as part of a party-line measure on immigration enforcement.

Some Republicans worry Trump's attacks could imperil his agenda.

Even before Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough nixed the ballroom funding, top Republicans acknowledged there may not be enough votes to pass it.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said he would not, days after he lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger.

Senator Lisa Murkowski said the mood further changed this week after Trump endorsed against Senator John Cornyn of Texas."

"Maybe he doesn't think he needs us, but the laws don't just appear before his desk to sign," Sen. Murkowski said.

Trump demanded Senate Majority Leader John Thune fire the parliamentarian and wrote, "Get smart and tough Republicans. Or you'll all be looking for a job much sooner than you thought."

This story was taken from an audio report by NPR's Sam Gringlas.

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