Onondaga County Democrats propose new laws, including term limits for county executive

Democrats on the Onondaga County Legislature Tuesday rolled out a package of what they called good government bills, that ran into criticism and questions from the Republicans who used to hold the majority.

Democrats took a majority of seats in the legislature this year for the first time in 46 years, and with all seats up for reelection this year because of a new state law, they’re moving quickly to enact their agenda. Two of the three bills would take power from the county executive by limiting the county’s top elected official to three four year-terms, and take from the county executive the power to decide who fills vacant seats on the legislature. Instead, that power would go to the full legislature.

"Instead of an appointed legislator feeling a sense of undue loyalty, potentially, to the county exec, to one person, that power is given to 17 people," said Democrat Gregg Eriksen.

Republicans pushed back against the proposal.

"I appreciate the spirit of what's trying to be accomplished here, but as far as the hypothetical gamesmanship, I can't help but think the same thing, hypothetically, could happen from a sitting majority," said Republican Minority leader Brian May.

Another proposal would put term limits on the county executive. Last year, when Republicans still held the majority, Democrats joined with them to impose term limits on themselves. At the time, they talked about limits for the county executive and the county comptroller, but didn’t act. Tuesday, Republicans complained that the proposal would term-limit the Republican county executive, but not the Democratic comptroller.

Democrats said a bill to term-limit the comptroller will come next month. Both must be approved by August 3 so they can be put on the November ballot because public approval is required to change the county charter.

In a statement, County Executive Ryan McMahon said is talking to people about the proposal and considering its impact.

Another proposed law that would change the way county legislature seats are apportioned every 10 years after the U.S. Census hit the strongest headwinds. County Attorney Robert Durr said the proposal wasn’t given to his office to review ahead of time and he alleges it has several problems. He said it would prevent future legislatures from taking actions that they are allowed to take, and it conflicts with state law.

"As it stands right now, this is not a legally admissible resolution or law," Durr said.

The proposals are expected to be voted on by the full legislature at it's next meeting on June 2. McMahon he can veto the measures, which would require the legislature to override it with a two-thirds majority, and without Republican help, Democrats are a couple of votes short of that.