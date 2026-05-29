Syracuse honors Common Councilor, only the second elected official in NY with Tourette syndrome

The city of Syracuse is shining a light on what is often a misunderstood neurological condition, holding a series of events to recognize Tourette syndrome.

Syracuse Common Councilor Marty Nave will be on hand Sunday, May 31, when a Tourette syndrome awareness banner is raised in front of City Hall. Nave has Tourette, a lifelong illness that begins in childhood or adolescence, marked by involuntary repetition and sudden movements or sounds, known as tics. It’s been a long road for the 73-year-old living with a disorder that many don’t understand.

"I can remember being on a city bus and people in back of me would say 'Man, look how that guy twitches. Look at him,' and sometimes I would flail my arms," said Nave. "And I remember someone I worked with many years ago who would just would tease me at work, just mimic me, ridicule me."

Nave is only the second elected public official in New York with Tourette, the other is New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Nave was proud to sponsor a resolution approved by Common Council recognizing May 15 through June 15 as Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month.

"I take pride that I'm the second official in the state of New York to hold this position and to make awareness, and that for all of us, sometimes they don't understand us. And I know as a councilor it gets emotional for me," said Nave. "So I'm always thankful for councilor Rasheeda Caldwell for holding on to me at meetings. And I think President [Rita] Paniagua for keeping, you know, to keep it toned down, be careful what I say sometimes, because I get emotional. But that's what we're very high strung in how we are."

Nave wants his advocacy to help relieve the bullying and educational barriers those with Tourette face, and above all, offer hope.

"I want people to see me," he said. "I'm an elected official with Tourette syndrome. I've lived it for over 60 years and so I want people to know, do not let any neurologic or any disorder hold you back."