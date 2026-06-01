NPR's Tiny Desk honors the legacy of BET with Black Music Month celebration

June 1, 2026, Washington, D.C. — NPR Music and Tiny Desk celebrate Black Music Month with a multi-generational month-long lineup that includes GENA, Kareem Riggins and Liv.e, Ayra Starr, Joe, The Paradox, Floetry, Fred Hammond, Eve, 8 Ball & MJG, Shaboozey, and Bow Wow. Starting June 2, ten artists spanning genres and generations will take over the popular global series. 2026 marks the fifth year of the Tiny Desk tradition that honors the rich culture, foundation, and legacy of Black music.

BET icons Donnie Simpson, Big Tigger, and Bow Wow join NPR to announce the line-up across social media. All concerts will be published on NPR.org and NPR Music's YouTube channel .

"Back in the music video age of the 1980s, when other networks refused to feature Black artists, Black Entertainment Television was born, quickly becoming a standard bearer for American culture," said Bobby Carter, host and series producer for NPR's Tiny Desk. "Tiny Desk, like many other platforms, stands on the shoulders of BET programs such as Video Soul, Rap City, and 106 & Park. To celebrate Black Music Month 2026 and the undeniable legacy of BET, Tiny Desk brings you 10 shows that reflect the essence of Black music."

"For more than 40 years, BET has been the home where Black music and Black artistry are celebrated without compromise," said Louis Carr, President of BET. "From Video Soul to Rap City to 106 & Park, we built the stages that introduced the world to generations of talent. To see Tiny Desk honor that legacy during Black Music Month is a profound recognition of the culture we've championed since day one — and a reminder that the work of elevating Black music continues."

Throughout the month of June, audiences can look forward to an extraordinary slate of special Tiny Desk performances alongside behind-the-scenes and additional content across social media.

Follow the celebration all month long at npr.org/music and across NPR Music's social media platforms. Watch all performances at npr.org/tinydesk .

About NPR Music

For more than a decade, NPR Music's robust music journalism has engaged millions of music fans from all genres with feature stories, live performances, cultural analysis, and interviews. Podcasts include: All Songs Considered , Alt. Latino and New Music Friday . NPR Music collaborates with NPR's news magazines, public radio Member stations, and the passionate listener community to celebrate exceptional music and discover emerging artists. Visit NPRMusic.org and connect with NPR Music on Facebook and Instagram .

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