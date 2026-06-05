Special Olympians gather in Central NY for the Summer Games

hundreds of athletes who are part of New York State Special Olympics are gathering in Oneida County for the summer games.

On Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, they’ll be competing in a variety of sports, including basketball, powerlifting, swimming, tennis, track and field and volleyball.

Organizers said this is the largest statewide sporting event offered for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Stacey Hengsterman is New York President and CEO for Special Olympics. She noted that besides the competition, the organization also uses the event to make sure the athletes can get a checkup on their health status.

“So, while our athletes are here, we're just checking, ‘Is your eye prescription right? Are you hearing okay? Are your shoes the right size? How is your mental health?’ That's really big lately, ‘How's everyone's mental health?’” said Hengsterman. “And then also giving referrals if they need it, to people in the community.”

The Special Olympics website noted that people with disabilities are “living with significant health needs and health disparities” compared to the general population.

Elaine Lindsey of Utica has participated in Special Olympics for about 20 years, including in swimming, track and field and long-distance snowshoeing.

She likes the competition but she also appreciates the camaraderie.

“You meet new people, new coaches, new friends,” said Lindsey. “You help out, I love it, I have my son doing it too. He does Special Olympics, and my aunt (has also been involved). So, it's almost like a family thing.”

The Summer Games for the New York Special Olympics will take place at several locations in the Utica area, including at Utica University. The university’s president, Stephanie Nesbitt, said students and faculty are glad to be a major host for the event.

“It’s really emblematic of our community and the spirit of our university, giving everybody an opportunity to be a competitive athlete that makes a difference in a lifetime,” Nesbitt said.