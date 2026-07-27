Red Cross declares 'blood crisis' as supplies drop low enough to cause some rationing

For only the second time in its long history, the American Red Cross has declared a blood crisis. That means that its supplies of blood, plasma and platelets fell by more than 25%, a level that could begin to cause delays in surgeries and other blood-using procedures that are not urgent.

The agency, which supplies 40% of all the blood products used in America, is making a special appeal for people to visit a blood donation event.

“While people have been incredibly generous about stepping up to donate, it's not keeping pace with the need,” said Abigail Adams, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

Summer is normally the season of highest need for blood because of an increase in accidents and the season of lowest donation as people take vacations. Extreme heat events and air quality alerts from Canadian wildfire smoke may be keeping more people home than usual.

Type O blood is in especially short supply, with the Red Cross having less than a one day supply. Some rationing of blood supplies has already begun, Adams said. “If we have just three more donors at each blood drive this summer, we can end the crisis and stabilize the blood supply,” she said.

From the American Red Cross:

Book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). See RedCrossBlood.org/July. Additionally, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/August .

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 27-Aug. 15:

Herkimer County:

Dolgeville

8/11/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dolgeville Fire Department, 20 South Helmer Ave

Little Falls

8/3/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Little Falls Elks Lodge, 2 W Gansevoort St

Mohawk

8/4/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mohawk American Legion-Post 25, 43 West Main Street

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Madison County:

Canastota

8/6/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charles Miller American Legion, 325 S Peterboro St

Cazenovia

8/6/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cazenovia American Legion, 26 Chenango St

Chittenango

8/4/2026: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Chittenango Parks and Rec Bldg, 707 Legion Drive

Hamilton

8/5/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamilton Public Library, 13 Broad Street

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Oneida County:

Boonville

8/7/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harland J Hennessey Veterans of Foreign Wars, 108 Park Avenue

Camden

8/3/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John the Evangelist Church, 35 3rd St

Chadwicks

8/13/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Willowvale Fire Department, 3459 Onieda St.

Lee Center

8/14/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lee Center Community, 5808 Stokes Lee Center Rd

New Hartford

8/5/2026: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., GPO Federal Credit Union, 4311 Middle Settlement Road

Rome

7/27/2026: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Rome Health, 1500 North James Street

8/7/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church Rome, 140 W Liberty St

8/10/2026: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Paul’s Church, 1807 Bedford St

Sauquoit

7/28/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sauquoit Valley High School, 2601 Oneida Street

Utica

8/13/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 23 Wells Ave

Westmoreland

8/13/2026: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department, 100 Station Rd

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Onondaga County:

Baldwinsville

7/29/2026: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Baldwinsville Public Library, 33 East Genesee Street

Brewerton

8/4/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brewerton Fire Dept, 9625 Brewerton Rd

Bridgeport

8/7/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 7820 Bridgeport Minoa Rd

Camillus

8/11/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, 6117 Newport Rd

Cicero

8/4/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Driver's Village, 5885 E. Circle Drive, Suite 200

8/13/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 787, 5575 Legionnaire Drive

East Syracuse

7/30/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kinney Drugs-KPH Health Care Services, 6333 Route 298, Suite 305

8/12/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 5000 Brittonfield, 5000 Brittonfield Pkwy

Elbridge

8/1/2026: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Elbridge Fire Department, 275 East Main St

Fayetteville

7/31/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)

8/1/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., HAL WELSH EAST AREA FAMILY YMCA, 200 Towne Dr

8/6/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)

8/7/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. David's Episcopal Church, 14 Jamar Drive

8/8/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fayetteville United Methodist Church, 601 East Genesee Street

8/14/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)

La Fayette

8/4/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LaFayette Fire Dept, 2444 US Route 11

8/11/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pompey Community Church, 2555 Berwyn Road

Manlius

8/12/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Church, 407 E Seneca St

8/15/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manlius Village Center, One Arkie Albanese Ave.

Nedrow

8/1/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nedrow Fire Dept, 6505 South Salina St

North Syracuse

8/11/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Memorial Masonic Lodge, 648 Centerville Pl

Skaneateles

8/15/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 West Genesee St.

Solvay

8/14/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Solvay Fire Department, 1925 Milton Ave

Syracuse

7/29/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., NY State Department of Environmental Conservation- Region 7, Syracuse, 5786 Widewaters Parkway

7/29/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Salt City Market, 484 S SALINA ST

7/31/2026: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Betts Branch Library, 4862 South Salina Street

8/1/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., ICRCC - India Center, 1990 Meadowbrook Dr

8/6/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Elmcrest Children's Center, 960 Salt Springs Road

8/7/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Howlett Hill Fire Dept, 3384 Howlett Hill

8/10/2026: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 315 Beauty Bar, 720 Van Rensselaer St

8/12/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Crouse Hospital - Business Center, 730 S. Crouse Ave, Crouse Business Center

8/12/2026: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Delta Air Lines, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, 1000 Col Eileen Collins Blvd

8/13/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoosock-Jensen Salina Community Center, 2601 Brewerton Rd

Tully

8/8/2026: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tully United Community Church, 5872 Meetinghouse Rd.

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Oswego County:

Central Square

7/28/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue

Fulton

7/31/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fulton Municipal building, 141 S 1st St

8/5/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Believers Chapel, 614 South 4th Street (Route 481)

Oswego

7/28/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 109 Campus Center

7/29/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W 5th St

7/30/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oswego Hospital, 110 West Sixth St

8/12/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W 5th St

West Monroe

7/27/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Life Church, 2363 NY RT 49