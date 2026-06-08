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SUNY chancellor on the future, and growth despite challenging time

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King
Published June 8, 2026 at 5:12 PM EDT
SUNY Chancellor John King speaks to reporters at Stony Brook University on Long Island in this January 2023 file photo.
Joseph D'Alessandro
/
WSHU
SUNY Chancellor John King speaks to reporters at Stony Brook University on Long Island in this January 2023 file photo.

SUNY’s chancellor says the State University of New York system remains strong despite federal actions targeting higher education.

Chancellor John King points to increasing state support, which has allowed for growing enrollment and research. The year ahead will bring a renewed focus on student performance, he said, by improving advising, the first-year student experience and easing the transfer process.

“We know that for students to recognize the return on investment, they need to complete their degree,” King said. “We're very focused. Even though our graduation rate is above the national average, we want to do more.”

King spoke with the New York Public News Network on Friday after delivering his State of the University address earlier in the week.

State lawmakers boosted support for SUNY during the recently completed session, including an additional $54 million in direct funding. The money is being distributed to the university’s 29 state-operated campuses, including $8.5 million to the University at Buffalo, $5.5 million to Albany and $700,000 to SUNY Geneseo.

This year’s total brings the support to $445 million over the past four years.

King said in an interview that the university has received the most support in decades under Gov. Kathy Hochul. Also, the system has had three consecutive years of enrollment increases for the first time in 15 years.

“We've been able to keep tuition frozen at our four-year institutions at just above $7,000 for the year,” King said. “We are making good progress on the governor's goal to double research across the SUNY system, so we're leading in areas like semiconductor research, quantum biotech, artificial intelligence, battery technology.”

Lawmakers also approved an expansion of the SUNY Reconnect program that helps adult learners attend community college for free. The expansion includes more high-demand fields like logistics and air traffic control, and additional campuses next fall.

SUNY also received a boost in money to upgrade facilities and is hoping for more funding to do so in future years.

King said he’s optimistic about higher education, in the face of growing skepticism about its value and funding cuts at the federal level, highlighting studies that show those who earn college degrees still earn more in their lifetimes than those without.

“We're delivering that career value,” he said. “But we're also delivering incredible economic value to the state.”
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New York Public News Network
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
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