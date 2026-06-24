Ellman wins 24th congressional district primary, will face Tenney in November

Democrat Alissa Ellman won the Democratic primary in the 24th Congressional District Tuesday, setting up a general election matchup against Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney in November.

Ellman — a veteran who served in Afghanistan, a teacher, and most notably, one of the federal workers fired in Elon Musk’s DOGE rampage through federal agencies — won 13 of the 14 counties that make up a district that hugs Lake Ontario, from near Watertown to near Buffalo.

“I feel like our hard work paid off," Ellman told WRVO early Wednesday morning. "And, you know, to go from just a nobody, really, and not ever looking to be in politics, to being able to win the Democratic primary, I'm really proud of myself and my team. And especially the undying devotion of my volunteers who have just been amazing."

Ellman held a modest watch party with her supporters at a bagel shop in Lockport owned by a friend.

"It speaks volumes about how much work I've put in," she said. "I've driven all across this county or across this district, and I bought a brand new car in November, and I put 20,000 miles on it."

The wear and tear on her car is just beginning. The race against Tenney pits Ellman against a three-term incumbent and strong Trump supporter, though only once has Tenney won more than 50% of the vote.

Ellman said she plans to knock on every door.

"Overwhelmingly, I have heard that affordability is the number one issue," she said. "And the second issue that I've heard about a lot is the return to the rule of law. You know, I'm a combat veteran. I watched people die for this country. And I take the Constitution and the law pretty seriously. And I'm hoping that I can, you know, bring some integrity. And some values to Congress that maybe I'm not sure that everyone in Congress has right now."

