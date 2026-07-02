© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Medicare program offers GLP-1 cost assistance

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published July 2, 2026 at 5:27 AM EDT
Photo of a vial of Zepbound
Tony Webster
/
Flickr
A new program allows some older Americans who use Medicare Part D to receive select GLP-1 medications for $50 per month.

A new program will work to help older Americans afford medication that helps with weight loss.

Kinney Drugs Director of Clinical Services Natalie Powers said she’s seeing the popularity of GLP-1 weight loss medications.

"They've demonstrated meaningful benefits for weight management and overall health,” said Powers. “A lot of times, we need them to be combined with diet, exercise, and ongoing medical care, but they are a very hot topic."

GLP-1 medications can also be very expensive, sometimes as much as $1,000 per month. But start July 1, a new program allows some older Americans who use Medicare Part D to receive select GLP-1 medications for $50 per month.

The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program applies to Wegovy, Zepbound, and Foundayo.

There are specific areas of eligibility, depending on the patient’s BMI and other diagnosed conditions.

Power said there are three eligibility buckets. The first is if a patient has a BMI of 35 or higher. The second is a BMI of 30 or higher, plus a diagnosis of heart failure, uncontrolled hypertension, or chronic kidney disease (Stage 3A or higher). The third is if a patient has a BMI of 27 or higher plus pre-diabetes, a history of heart attack or stroke, or symptomatic peripheral artery disease.

Powers said the CMS bridge program is scheduled to run for the next 18 months, so interested patients should act quickly if they think they may be eligible.

"In this population in particular, CMS is really going to be looking at this pilot program over the next several months to make sure that these medications are improving health outcomes and the overall health of these patients,” she said.

Powers said the first step for interested patients is to check with their doctors to see if a GLP-1 is right for them, and whether they fall into one of the eligible categories.

Then, their pharmacist can get authorization from the bridge program.
Tags
Regional Newskinney drugsweight lossMedicare
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
Recent Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now