Mo Brown wins Assembly primary after absentee ballots stretch lead

A week after primary election night, the final votes are in and they confirm a huge upset in Syracuse's 129th Assembly District. The primary itself was already remarkable because of the challenge to 14-term Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli. His first election, in 1998, was the closest of his career -- and it wasn’t all that close. Several times, Republicans didn’t even bother to run a candidate against him.

So it was remarkable when two-term Onondaga County legislator Maurice 'Mo' Brown filed to challenge Magnarelli in a Democratic party primary.

Even more remarkable was that Brown ended election night with an 82 vote lead.

On Tuesday, about 200 absentee and affidavit ballots were opened and counted in the presence of teams from each candidate. That 82 vote lead stretched to about 100 votes.

"We expect to certify Mo Brown as the winner of the Democratic primary on July 7." said Dustin Czarny, the county’s Democratic Elections Commissioner, who said the votes counted Tuesday broke for Brown.

"The affidavits broke in his favor by 48 to 22, the absentees were almost evenly split. I think it was 61-58," he said. "Bill Magnarelli had a three vote margin there but obviously not enough to overcome."

Brown says he’s a Democratic Socialist. His victory is the first one in Upstate New York for Democratic Socialists, who swept key primary elections in New York City last week. Brown claimed victory in a social media post, saying his win is proof voters want an end to politics as usual.

"Central New Yorkers are tired of politics as usual, and today's election results show how urgently they need a government that stands up to big money and works for them," he wrote. "I'm thankful voters trust me to carry their message to Albany, where I will fight for everyone's right to housing, healthcare, and education."

In a statement, Magnarelli wished Brown luck in the general election against Republican Shawn Fiato and thanked supporters.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of Central New York in both the Syracuse Common Council and the NYS Assembly for over 30 years," Magnarelli said. "Unfortunately all good things come to an end. I congratulate Mo Brown on his win and wish him the best of luck. I want to once again thank all of my constituents who have supported me through the years. I am grateful to you all."

Come 2027, either Brown or Fiato will represent the 129th district, a position Magnarelli has held every minute of the 21st century.