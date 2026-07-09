NY attorney general sues chemical companies for PFAS pollution

New York is suing several large chemical companies it says polluted the environment with PFAS, commonly known as forever chemicals.

In a suit filed Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses major chemical companies, including DuPont De Nemours and 3M, of knowingly polluting the state’s environment with forever chemicals linked to health issues such as cancer and birth defects. The suit alleges that the manufacturers deceived the public by producing the consumer products with PFAS and not warning the public about the risks.

The state is seeking a court order to end the sale of products containing PFAS without warning labels to consumers as well as hold companies liable for environmental and public health effects of exposure from their products. The Chemours Company and Corteva are also named as defendants in the suit.

“Big companies like 3M and DuPont knowingly sold toxic products that threatened New Yorkers’ health and polluted our environment for decades. It’s time for them to pay for the damage they caused,” James said.

The suit alleges that the companies knew the chemicals used in their products were toxic for around 50 years. If the case is successful, the companies will be required to fund cleanup efforts statewide, place proper warnings on products and pay damages, restitution and financial penalties.

“For far too long, our communities have unfairly shouldered the costs of protecting people from these toxic forever chemicals and cleaning up their contamination. I look forward to ensuring the companies responsible for PFAS pollution are held accountable,” James said.

According to a 2020 Indiana University study , toxic forever chemicals are commonly found in products that are water- and oil-repellant, such as 3M’s Scotchgard, which is a popular spray-on shield that prevents stains on fabric such as carpet and upholstery. Other everyday applications of these products with PFAS include coatings that prevent food packaging from getting wet, and a soapy foam used by firefighters to extinguish jet-fuel fires.

According to the attorney general’s office, toxic forever chemicals have also been used in cosmetics, nonstick cookware and clothing.

In December 2022, 3M announced it would phase out PFAS in its products by the end of 2025.

Chemours, 3M, Corteva and DuPont did not immediately return requests for comment.

PFAS were developed around 80 years ago for their water- and stain-resistant properties. According to the attorney general, 3M scientists found PFAS in employee blood samples as early as the 1970s.

In 1981, DuPont clandestinely monitored 50 female employees who were exposed to PFAS, including seven who were pregnant, the attorney general said. Two of the seven workers who were pregnant had babies with birth defects. The company chose not to inform its employees, regulators or the public. Instead, it continued to manufacture and sell those products.