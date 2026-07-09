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Unions say Trump program will lead to public school defunding. Hochul eyes opting in

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King
Published July 9, 2026 at 5:37 PM EDT
Young girls wearing purple polo shirts work in a classroom
Racquel Stephen
/
WXXI News
A classroom at Innova Girls Academy in Rochester, New York. The all girls charter school places an emphasis on STEAM learning.

Teacher’s unions and other groups are pushing back against a plan by Gov. Kathy Hochul to join a new federal education tax credit program.

The coalition, made up of more than 60 groups, argues the program would lead to the defunding of public schools.

“This is about protecting every child's right to a strong public school, and we've always had that commitment here in New York state,” said Melinda Person, president of New York State United Teachers. “We think that public dollars belong in public schools.”

H.R. 1 or President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act provides for a $1,700 tax credit, if someone donates to scholarship-granting organizations. The organizations would then give the money to eligible students for things like tutoring or private school tuition.

“Governor Hochul is supportive of the federal tax credit scholarship and its potential to help New York students and schools,” a spokesperson for the governor said in a statement. “Our office awaits information from the federal government on the program and will thoroughly review the details of the policy for poison pills that could harm New York’s education system.”

Organizations like the New York Catholic Conference also are supportive, pointing out that scholarships could help public school students as well.

“We have advocated for this program to benefit all families, regardless of where they send their kids to school,” said James Cultrara, director of education for the New York State Catholic Conference. “We recognize, and the bishops have always pointed out, the primary responsibility of educating children falls to parents. They're the ones who bring children into this world; they're the ones who should have the resources and the ability to direct their children's education.”

But NYSUT said state-run voucher programs elsewhere have led to cost overruns and bad outcomes. A fact sheet put out by the U.S. Department of Education states that qualifying scholarship-granting organizations must dedicate at least 90% of its income to “scholarships for education choice options.”

“They have really harmed and closed public schools,” Person said. “There's been widespread fraud and abuse. I mean, we really should learn from the mistakes of the other states that have gone down this path, and New York should opt out.”

The federal program hasn’t launched yet. Governors must opt in to join the program and other states led by Democrats, including Oregon and Minnesota have formally opted out. But Colorado has opted in. Hochul has until Jan. 1, 2027 to decide. Taxpayers in states that opt in can begin claiming tax credits for contributions made after that date.
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New York Public News Network
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
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