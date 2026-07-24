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Addiction has many faces. Treating it may require more than medicine

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteMatthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 24, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
Megan Lee Barnard
/
Harper Collins

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking addiction in the age of Ozempic

Eric Zimmer knows firsthand how complex addiction recovery can be. He warns that medications like GLP-1s may be a band-aid to the deeper problem and advocates for a more holistic approach.

About Eric Zimmer

Eric Zimmer is a transformational behavior coach whose work is shaped by his own experience of addiction. He's the creator of The One You Feed podcast about meaningful living, and the author of How a Little Becomes a Lot: The Art of Small Changes for a More Meaningful Life.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: The battle of changing your behavior

Related TED Talk: Everything you think you know about addiction is wrong

Related TED Talk: A practical guide to taking control of your life

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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