Addiction has many faces. Treating it may require more than medicine

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking addiction in the age of Ozempic

Eric Zimmer knows firsthand how complex addiction recovery can be. He warns that medications like GLP-1s may be a band-aid to the deeper problem and advocates for a more holistic approach.

About Eric Zimmer

Eric Zimmer is a transformational behavior coach whose work is shaped by his own experience of addiction. He's the creator of The One You Feed podcast about meaningful living, and the author of How a Little Becomes a Lot: The Art of Small Changes for a More Meaningful Life.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: The battle of changing your behavior

Related TED Talk: Everything you think you know about addiction is wrong

Related TED Talk: A practical guide to taking control of your life

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