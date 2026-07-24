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Can Ozempic rewire the addicted brain?

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneAvery KeatleySanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 24, 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking addiction in the age of Ozempic

GLP-1s revolutionized weight-loss and diabetes treatment. Could addiction be next? Dr. Dhruv Khullar is optimistic, but he's cautious about calling them a miracle drug for treating addiction.

About Dhruv Khullar

Dr. Dhruv Khullar is a physician and associate professor of health policy and economics at Weill Cornell Medical College. He also covers medicine, health care, and politics at The New Yorker. His academic research has been published in JAMA and The New England Journal of Medicine.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: Addiction is a disease. We should treat it like one

Related TED Talk: What causes opioid addiction, and why is it so tough to combat?

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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