Can Ozempic rewire the addicted brain?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking addiction in the age of Ozempic

GLP-1s revolutionized weight-loss and diabetes treatment. Could addiction be next? Dr. Dhruv Khullar is optimistic, but he's cautious about calling them a miracle drug for treating addiction.

About Dhruv Khullar

Dr. Dhruv Khullar is a physician and associate professor of health policy and economics at Weill Cornell Medical College. He also covers medicine, health care, and politics at The New Yorker. His academic research has been published in JAMA and The New England Journal of Medicine.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: Addiction is a disease. We should treat it like one

Related TED Talk: What causes opioid addiction, and why is it so tough to combat?

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