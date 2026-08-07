How humility and honesty build trust in medicine

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "Trusting medicine in an age of doubt"

James Robinson's son died of a rare heart defect at age five. Robinson shares how he and his family navigated those five years — and the surprising moments of joy they found amid the uncertainty.

About James Robinson

James G. Robinson spent nearly two decades at The New York Times, helping the company use data to better understand its audience. He is the author of the memoir More Than We Expected: Five Years With a Remarkable Child. He has also taught at New York University and Columbia Journalism School.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: What really matters at the end of life

Related TED Talk: To love is to be brave

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