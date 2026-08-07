Why this vaccine scientist welcomes vaccine skepticism

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode "Trusting medicine in an age of doubt"

The COVID-19 vaccine was developed in record time, but many people were hesitant to take it. Immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire shares lessons learned about communicating medical breakthroughs.

About Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire

Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire is a viral immunologist and assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she served as the scientific lead of the coronavirus vaccine team at the National Institutes of Health. They developed the Moderna vaccine in an unprecedented 66 days. At Harvard, she leads the Corbett Lab and researches viral immunology to inform pandemic preparedness and vaccine development.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: Could this technology end all viruses?

Related TED Talk: How mRNA medicine will change the world

Related NPR Links

Morning Edition: NIH Lab Races To Create Coronavirus Vaccine In Record Time

Short Wave: How To Talk About The COVID-19 Vaccine With People Who Are Hesitant

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