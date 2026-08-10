© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ground broken on industrial park expansion that can capitalize on Micron development

WRVO | By Dave Bullard
Published August 10, 2026 at 10:29 AM EDT
Officials stage a ceremonial groundbreaking for the expansion of Oswego County's industrial park in Phoenix.
Dave Bullard
/
WRVO
Officials stage a ceremonial groundbreaking for the expansion of Oswego County's industrial park in Phoenix.

Officials celebrated a groundbreaking for the expansion of Oswego County’s industrial park in Phoenix, an expansion project that took 10 years to launch.

A decade ago, officials of the county’s Industrial Development Authority recognized that the Phoenix park was filling up. Two years later, in 2018, the county made its offer to buy 185 acres of land at the back of the current industrial park. It took three more years to close on the purchase and another five years to get approvals, make site plans and get the money to turn empty land into 10 shovel-ready sites.

“This is a process that started 10 years ago, and we're getting started today,” said Austin Wheelock, who heads Operation Oswego County, the county’s industrial development agency, moments before officials lined up at a ridge of dirt and used gold-painted shovels to toss dirt ceremonially into the air.

When the project was first proposed, no one had heard of the semiconductor manufacturer Micron and few would have bet that it would decide to open a massive plant 10 miles from this industrial park. Now that the Micron project and its promise of tens of thousands of new jobs has become a reality, it has provided both justification and urgency for the investment in an expanded industrial park.

“We've run out of space down here. When you run out of space in economic development, you don't get projects. It's a key part of economic development strategy is to keep a pipeline of sites to support the pipeline of projects,” said Wheelock. “We're being proactive and we're also addressing the moment that we have. This is a generational moment in front of Central New York and we’re really making sure that Oswego County is going to have the most amount of impact and benefit from what's happening in Central New York as is possible.”

“In today's global economy, businesses move fast,” said Oswego County Legislature Chair Jim Weatherup, who is also a candidate for State Assembly. “They don't want to wait years for site prep. They want to put shovels in the ground on day one. By creating shovel-ready sites here along the Route 481 corridor, Oswego County is positioning itself at the very center of central New York's manufacturing boom.”

Daniel Kolinski, regional director for Empire State Development Corp., the state’s economic development agency, said this groundbreaking needs to be just the beginning.

“The problem is, we need a dozen more of these. So while this is a great day,” he said, “Let's get on to the next one after this.”

The site of the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Oswego County Industrial Park in Phoenix.
Dave Bullard
/
WRVO
The site of the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Oswego County Industrial Park in Phoenix.
Gold-painted shovels ready for a groundbreaking ceremony
Dave Bullard
/
WRVO
Gold-painted shovels ready for a groundbreaking ceremony
Austin Wheelock, Executive Director of Operation Oswego County, the county's economic development agency.
Dave Bullard
/
WRVO
Austin Wheelock, executive director of Operation Oswego County, the county's economic development agency.
Tags
Regional Newseconomic developmentBreaking GroundMicron in CNY
Dave Bullard
See stories by Dave Bullard
Recent Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now