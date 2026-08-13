Expo stresses the importance of back-to-school safety

Back-to-school shopping isn’t the only thing you might want to start soon. It’s also time to think about back-to-school safety, particularly when it comes to transportation.

The Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board joined with a number of community partners to hold a back-to-school safety bash at Destiny USA on Wednesday. Families had the chance to walk through interactive stations and practice safety procedures.

Syracuse Police Department Deputy Chief James Milana said it’s a fun way to get across some important messages.

"For the parents and the kids, it's all about pedestrian safety,” he said. “Making sure that they're looking both ways before they cross the road, making eye contact with drivers, making sure that they're paying attention to the crossing guards as well."

Milana also said a city initiative to put speed cameras in school zones led to a drastic reduction in speeding in those areas.

Syracuse City School District Superintendent Pamela Odom said it’s important that drivers obey those laws.

"A few extra seconds of caution can make all the difference between someone getting home safely and tragedy," she said.

Shelley Lamas, the assistant transportation director for the West Genesee Central School District, reminds every driver that it is against the law to pass a school bus with flashing red lights.

"Give yourself some extra time, so you don't feel rushed or feel the need to have to drive past a bus that has yellows or reds," she said.

Officials also advise drivers and pedestrians to put down their devices in order to keep a close eye on their surroundings.