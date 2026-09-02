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Breaking news: New York State Fair closes due to flooding from downpour

WRVO | By Dave Bullard
Published September 2, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT
Flooding along Restaurant Row at the New York State Fair. Photo taken around noon.
Elisa Morales
/
Provided photo
Flooding along Restaurant Row at the New York State Fair. Photo taken around noon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Officials took the almost unprecedented step of shutting down the New York State Fair Wednesday morning after extremely heavy rains caused flooding described by one person as above the knee.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Fair texted all fairgoers to urge them to stay away from the area of the Exposition Center and the goat/llama/swine barns on the western end of the grounds due to flooding.

An hour later, around 11:30, another text urged fairgoers to shelter indoors. At noon, the Fair texted: "The Fair is temporarily closed due to flooding until waters recede, and the 1pm concert is postponed." Any arriving vehicles were being sent to the Orange Lot to wait.

Vendors wade through knee-high water near the Expo Center at the New York State Fair. Photo taken around noon.
Elisa Morales
/
Contributed photo
Vendors wade through knee-high water near the Expo Center at the New York State Fair. Photo taken around noon.

Elisa Morales, superintendent of the Latino Village, told WRVO that floodwaters were up to the knees of people in the western end of the grounds and it was even ankle-deep in her village, which sits on an elevated parcel of land.

She said vendors and exhibitors have definitely suffered some damage.

The last time the Fair shut down was on Labor Day, 1999, when heavy overnight storms killed a vendor and a volunteer.

[Disclosure: The author of this story worked for the Fair as its public relations and marketing manager until 2023.]
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Regional NewsNew York State Fairsevere weather
Dave Bullard
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