Syracuse lawmakers vote unanimously to revoke special use permit for Westcott Theater

Syracuse lawmakers Monday voted unanimously to revoke a special use permit that essentially puts the Westcott Theater out of business.

The city and operators of the Westcott have been at odds for years, with disputes over permitting and several instances of violence at the music venue. It came to a head Monday when Common Councilors voted to revoke a special use permit, effectively shutting the venue down for now. Councilor Jimmy Monto said recent public hearings that featured police reports of shootings and stabbings at the venue, showed lawmakers there needed to be a reset at the Westcott.

"Nobody wants to see live music leave Westcott Street. That would be crazy. It's been there forever," Monto said. "However, nobody also wants to see bullets flying on Westcott Street or stabbings inside of establishments."

Councilors who spoke said they don't want to see the Westcott go away, but want to find way for the venue to hold events safely.

"This is not a vote against the arts or against having a theater at this location," said Common Council President Rita Paniagua. "It's about ensuring that a venue we value also lives up to the responsibility to the community around it."

Monto said this move should send a message to any other operators in the city that run afoul of the codes department.

"You answer to the neighborhood that you are in, you answer to the people that live in that neighborhood to make sure that you're respecting the public safety, to make sure you're doing exactly what you said you're gonna do when we issue those special permits," Monto said. "So I think the message is, you know, get it together."

Daniel Mastronardi, who owns the Westcott Theater, left after the vote and did not comment. He said earlier this month that he felt his business was being targeted and unfairly treated.

"The Westcott is not always being treated fairly,” Mastronardi said earlier this month. “At times, we have seen several different levels of scrutiny depending on an event, a promoter, or the audience."

Lawmakers and officials from the mayor's office will meet Tuesday with music promoters to discuss things like security at entertainment venues.