A large solar farm is planned for Jefferson County. Residents are pushing back

A huge solar power project in Jefferson County is receiving public pushback.

New York State’s Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) has already approved a permit for the Greens Corners Solar Project. The proposed 140-megawatt solar field would span 800 acres surrounding Old Rome State Road in Watertown and Hounsfield, which is owned by a local dairy farmer.

New York State has a lofty goal of powering 70% of the electric grid with renewable energy by 2030, but it’s way behind on that target. To accelerate the creation of renewable energy, ORES has broad authority to review, permit, and site major facilities like Greens Corners. That also means local governments like the Town of Hounsfield are left out of decision-making.

According to WWNY-TV, dozens of nearby property owners packed a public meeting in Hounsfield last week with concerns over the solar farm. Those include impacts on agriculture, safety, and property costs. Randy Johnston, a resident, spoke at the meeting.

“These solar panels coming in, that don’t benefit any of us. That’s going to New York City.”

The Town Board had its concerns too. “Not that we don’t want a farmer to make a second income from solar, but we don’t want prime agricultural land to be the center of that project,” Dawn Nier, Town of Hounsfield board member, told WWNY-TV.

Hounsfield is updating several local laws and restrictions for solar farms under 25 megawatts, including regulations on battery storage sites. But it doesn't have control over Greens Corners.

AES, a renewable energy company based in Virginia, is building Greens Corners. A company spokesperson said the project is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs, several full-time positions, and generate tax revenue for the local towns and schools.

Solar farms require a host community agreement so municipalities receive a kickback for energy generated. The exact terms of this agreement remain to be seen.

Trisha Lapell, a nearby property owner, told WWNY-TV that she feels like there’s a lack of transparency behind this solar project.

“Had I been aware, I certainly would not have purchased a home that was smack dab in the middle of a solar farm. It’s going to affect property values, it’s going to affect quality of life, it’s going to affect the natural habitat.”

At the public meeting, some residents said they want to pursue legal action against the state to revoke the project and hope pushback could stop it from moving forward.

The company’s website says initial construction is anticipated for next year, with commercial operation expected in 2028.