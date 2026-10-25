High-ranking NYSP officer suspended without pay amid FBI probe

The chief of staff for New York State Police Superintendent Steven James is being suspended without pay, state police announced Sunday.

The suspension of Lt. Col. Jared Duffy comes after police searched his home in Colonie, a suburb of Albany, on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

A state police spokesperson says the agency has asked the FBI's Albany Field Office to take over the case.

"The New York State Police contacted FBI Albany last week to request we adopt this investigation," an FBI spokesperson said in a statement. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further."

Citing multiple police sources, the Albany Times Union previously reported that the investigation centered on sexually explicit images of children.

Duffy was also reportedly taken into custody and interviewed by state police.

Duffy joined the New York State Police in 2002 and has been James' chief of staff since October 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile.

No charges have been filed against Duffy as of Sunday afternoon.