Lemondes seeks fourth State Assembly term; Phillips challenging again

It's a repeat matchup for the seat serving the 126th Assembly District seat involving the incumbent Republican John Lemondes and the Democratic challenger Ian Phillips.

The 126th Assembly District covers portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, including the city of Auburn.

Phillips (D-Auburn) spoke with WRVO Public Media in an Oct. 16 Zoom call.

WRVO Public Media also attempted to connect with Assemblyman Lemondes (R-LaFayette), but his media contact told us he wasn't available for an interview.

Election Day is set for Nov. 3 with early voting beginning Oct. 24.

IAN PHILLIPS' RESPONSES

DO YOU SUPPORT THE MORATORIUM ON BUILDING DATA CENTERS?

"I support the governor's executive action ... I think it's a good first step. There's a bill -- the Responsible Data Center Development Act that includes environmental protections local citing control and a number of other issues that will protect things like your utility costs, so I'm in full support of that bill and I would like to go even further and require these massive companies to bond for the community benefits that they say they're going to bring to the table, so that we don't get stuck with the bill like so many other promises over the years."

HOW TO DEAL WITH THE HIGH COST OF ELECTRIC BILLS?

"I would start by banning utility companies' donations to elected officials. Right now, they are buying off elected officials, including my opponent .... They're sending donation after donation, but it doesn't stop with just him. They're buying off elected officials of both parties, so I'd start there. I would close the infrastructure loophole that allows them to kind of pre-build the out ... the grid for things like data centers and then charge those infrastructure upgrades onto consumers. That is a bill that has been proposed several times and doesn't go anywhere, and I think it has a lot to do with utility companies buying off our elected officials."

WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SUPPORT GOOD WATER QUALITY FOR THE THREE FINGER LAKES IN THE DISTRICT?

"All three of the Finger Lakes are threatened by harmful algal blooms, which are neurotoxins ...and we keep upgrading the filtration systems on some of those lakes but we really need to get to the root causes. So we need to upgrade our watershed rules. My opponent has opposed updating watershed rules for Owasco Lake so that we don't allow pollutants to continue into these lakes. We also need to increase the number of watershed inspectors so that we are enforcing those rules, so we're not adding more pollutants into our lakes and then we need to study how to reverse some of the legacy pollution that are in our lakes that lead to harmful algal blooms."

WHY SHOULD VOTERS SUPPORT YOU?

"John Lemondes has had another term in office in which he's passed no legislation... I believe the job of a legislator is actually to pass bills, get things done, and be on the side of my constituents. I haven't taken any money from data-center developers. I haven't taken any money from utilities. I'm going to be on the side of my neighbors, not big corporations, and I'm actually going to get results, rather than talk about results... no show for town halls and try to run for Congress when you haven't accomplished anything. I'm somebody who's going to get results, not talk about it, and I think that message is resonating across the district."

ASSEMBLYMAN LEMONDES

On his campaign website, Lemondes shared his views on several issues of interest, including:

ON FINGER LAKES PURE WATERS

"As a member of the Board of Directors of the Onondaga County Soil & Water Conservation District, the preservation of our clean, pure waters and fertile soil on the surrounding hills are of special importance to me. Abundant, clean water is one of the chief assets we as Central New Yorkers are blessed with, for our health, economy, and recreation. I will work to protect our environment and access to this special resource."

ON AGRICULTURE AND MANUFACTURING

"Farming and manufacturing are the foundation of the Central New York economy. New York government should stop it's over regulation, and let these key sectors of our economy flourish to provide the steady, well paying jobs that help underpin the service and retail jobs that round out a strong, stable economy."

ON PROVIDING ECONOMIC RELIEF

"We've entered into a period of economic uncertainty, with inflation being the highest it's been in 40 years. Our state needs to step up and provide relief, which includes adopting a temporary state sales tax pause on essential goods like gas, food, and household supplies.

