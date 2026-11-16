Major off-ramp connecting I-81 North and I-690 East in Syracuse to close permanently Monday

A major off-ramp connecting Interstate 81 North in downtown Syracuse to Interstate 690 East will close permanently starting Monday as part of the I-81 viaduct project.

The State Department of Transportation estimates 10,000 vehicles use the ramp each day, and they will now have to find another way to get to 690 East.

Betsey Parmley, State Department of Transportation I-81 Project Director, describes the myriad tangle of ramps where I-81 intersects I-690 in Syracuse as a puzzle, and many have to go in order to realize the community grid vision of an I-81 business loop that replaces a four lane highway. The first ramp to go is a big one.

"We're removing these ramps because the viaduct will no longer be here," said Parmley. "So this is just a part of that to get to that reconstruction. Because if you look around in downtown, you can see it's kind of a network of ramps and infrastructure. And we need to remove some of this and get this out of the way so we can reconstruct the rest of the highway while we're maintaining traffic on 690."

Parmly said drivers who have used the ramp for more than 50 years will simply find it blocked off.

"There will be no detour signs," she said. These ramps are a permanent removal."

NYS DOT The off-ramp connecting Interstate 81 North to Interstate 690 East in Syracuse is closed permanently as of Monday November 16, 2026

Parmley expects it will take about six weeks to totally remove the hulking ramp.

"First we remove the paint, then we go up above and we start removing the barriers to the bridge with a jackhammer," she said. "So we kind of jackhammer that away. And then what we do is we actually kind of cut out chunks of the deck, flip it back, kind of fold it like a mat, and then cart it away."

This begins a new phase of the project that essentially removes a crumbling viaduct that split the city in half and reconfiguring access to 690, a major east-west route through Syracuse.

Parmley said the I-81 Connect App is the best way to find out what’s going on a daily basis.

"First and foremost, it's those notifications every morning that tells people what's closed, if it's a permanent closure like this that we're talking about, or even lane closures on 690, 81, Erie Boulevard. It's also a gateway to all the information about the project."