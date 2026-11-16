Syracuse Common Council to consider installing 7 license-plate readers on NYSDOT-owned property

Syracuse Common Council will consider allowing the installation of seven new license-plate readers (LPRs) from the provider Axon Enterprise.

They're part of a program of 26 LPRs that the council already approved, but these seven LPRs need approval because they'll be installed in New York State Department of Transportation right-of-ways.

That's according to Jason Tom, deputy chief of the Syracuse Police Department, who explained the reasoning and answered questions before city lawmakers on Nov. 12. It was part of a joint meeting of the council's Public Works and Economic Development committees.

Councilors at the committee session included Rita Paniagua, Chol Majok, Jimmy Monto, Helen Hudson, Hanah Ehrenreich, Patrona Jones-Rowser, and Corey Williams.

Deputy Chief Tom shared the list of locations with councilors during the meeting. The locations include:

I-81 State Street extension and E. Brighton Ave.

Bear Street at Spencer Street (westbound)

I-690 at Midler Ave.

Erie Boulevard at Thompson Road

Teall Ave. at I-690

I-81 and South Salina St.

S. West St. at W. Fayette St.

"The locations were chosen by our homicide squad," Tom told lawmakers. "They felt they would be most beneficial for the investigations for our major crimes. Ideally, they're trying to capture vehicles if they're leaving the area."

As the meeting continued, the councilors asked about system accountability, data retention, data gathering and use, and annual Syracuse homicide statistics.

Councilor Hanah Ehrenreich asked Tom if the department has any oversight to make sure officers aren't tracking family members or significant others with the Axon cameras. Tom replied saying that the department has quarterly internal audits on how officers are using the cameras.

"If we see a plate being searched multiple times, like hundreds of times ... it's going to raise a red flag and when we do a quarterly audit, we'll corroborate that report number to that vehicle," Tom said.

He also told lawmakers that Axon has built a localized system in which the collected data belong to the Syracuse Police Department, and it's not sharing the information in the cloud where anyone has access to it. He also noted that the SPD LPR dashboard clearly indicates that the data belong to SPD.

"Everything that I've heard from Axon is there's no sharing with an outside entity unless they make a formal request and we give it to them ahead of time or share it with them," Tom said.

The full Syracuse Common Council will have the final say on the installation of the seven additional license-plate readers.

It was on Feb. 9, 2026 when Syracuse Common Council voted 5-1 for a contract with Axon Enterprise to operate the city's license-plate readers, citing significant privacy concerns. The city had previously used cameras from Flock Safety, a company that is known to share information with federal immigration officials. The city has some familiarity with Axon, which provides body cameras for the Syracuse Police Department.

