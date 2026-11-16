© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse Common Council to consider installing 7 license-plate readers on NYSDOT-owned property

WRVO | By Eric Reinhardt
Published November 16, 2026 at 5:32 AM EST
Syracuse city lawmakers discuss Axon license-plate readers with a Syracuse police official during a Nov. 12 committee meeting.
City of Syracuse
/
YouTube channel
Syracuse Police Deputy Chief Jason Tom (upper right) answers questions from Syracuse Common Councilors during a Nov. 12 committee meeting about additional license-plate readers.

Syracuse Common Council will consider allowing the installation of seven new license-plate readers (LPRs) from the provider Axon Enterprise.

They're part of a program of 26 LPRs that the council already approved, but these seven LPRs need approval because they'll be installed in New York State Department of Transportation right-of-ways.

That's according to Jason Tom, deputy chief of the Syracuse Police Department, who explained the reasoning and answered questions before city lawmakers on Nov. 12. It was part of a joint meeting of the council's Public Works and Economic Development committees.

Councilors at the committee session included Rita Paniagua, Chol Majok, Jimmy Monto, Helen Hudson, Hanah Ehrenreich, Patrona Jones-Rowser, and Corey Williams.

Deputy Chief Tom shared the list of locations with councilors during the meeting. The locations include:

  • I-81 State Street extension and E. Brighton Ave.
  • Bear Street at Spencer Street (westbound)
  • I-690 at Midler Ave.
  • Erie Boulevard at Thompson Road
  • Teall Ave. at I-690
  • I-81 and South Salina St.
  • S. West St. at W. Fayette St.

"The locations were chosen by our homicide squad," Tom told lawmakers. "They felt they would be most beneficial for the investigations for our major crimes. Ideally, they're trying to capture vehicles if they're leaving the area."

As the meeting continued, the councilors asked about system accountability, data retention, data gathering and use, and annual Syracuse homicide statistics.

Councilor Hanah Ehrenreich asked Tom if the department has any oversight to make sure officers aren't tracking family members or significant others with the Axon cameras. Tom replied saying that the department has quarterly internal audits on how officers are using the cameras.

"If we see a plate being searched multiple times, like hundreds of times ... it's going to raise a red flag and when we do a quarterly audit, we'll corroborate that report number to that vehicle," Tom said.

He also told lawmakers that Axon has built a localized system in which the collected data belong to the Syracuse Police Department, and it's not sharing the information in the cloud where anyone has access to it. He also noted that the SPD LPR dashboard clearly indicates that the data belong to SPD.

"Everything that I've heard from Axon is there's no sharing with an outside entity unless they make a formal request and we give it to them ahead of time or share it with them," Tom said.

The full Syracuse Common Council will have the final say on the installation of the seven additional license-plate readers.

It was on Feb. 9, 2026 when Syracuse Common Council voted 5-1 for a contract with Axon Enterprise to operate the city's license-plate readers, citing significant privacy concerns. The city had previously used cameras from Flock Safety, a company that is known to share information with federal immigration officials. The city has some familiarity with Axon, which provides body cameras for the Syracuse Police Department.
Tags
Regional NewsCity of Syracuselicense plate readersSyracuse Police DepartmentSyracuse Common Council
Eric Reinhardt
Eric Reinhardt joined WRVO Public Media as a News Reporter and Producer in August 2026, bringing both broadcast and print experience to the role.
See stories by Eric Reinhardt
Recent Stories
WRVO runs on listener support.
WRVO is now well into its second year without federal funding. Through it all, our mission has stayed the same: serving central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. Listeners like you are what keep journalists on the ground, asking the hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today. You'll be supporting more than yourself. You'll be supporting everyone who depends on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now