Syracuse Shakespeare in the Park performs 'The Merchant of Venice' with entirely female cast

In Syracuse Shakespeare in the Park's production of "Merchant of Venice" every role is played by a female-identifying actor — a stark difference from Shakespearean times where every role, including the female roles, were portrayed by men.

In Thornden Park a troupe of actors sit on the steps of the amphitheater running lines with one another and setting up the "stage" on the front edge of the grass. Two rugs depict the boundaries of interior rooms with a few chairs and a bench making up most of the set.

"We don't have the advantage of backdrops and tons of furniture and properties," Director Dan Stevens said. "Very much like in Shakespeare's time, the actors, the performers bring the scene on with them. They are the scene."

Performing in an outdoor amphitheater presents some challenges. Lighting relies on the sun, the terrain of the grass is uneven and actors play to an audience sitting in the round. Because they're in a public park they're performing alongside the sounds of children playing, people walking their dogs and car radios blasting as they drive by.

"The Merchant of Venice" follows the story of Shylock, a Jewish moneylender, who loans money to Antonio with a condition that if the loan defaults, Shylock gets to cut off a pound of Antonio's flesh. When Antonio does default, Portia, disguised as a man, argues the contract does not allow for shedding blood sparing Antonio's life. Ultimately, Shylock is convicted of conspiracy and forced to convert to Christianity and give up his wealth.

The play has faced criticism over the depiction of Shylock, with Stevens noting there are several insults that are antisemitic but he does not view the play overall as antisemitic.

"Interestingly, the some of the issues about the tribalism in the play and the antisemitism, you would think this play was written yesterday rather than 400 years ago," Stevens said. "I think the only way that we can confront racism, prejudice, religious tribalism, gender equity issues is to own them and confront them and to say, 'Yes, they exist.' The first step in solving them is awareness. We want to get the people thinking about it."

Nora O'Dea, who portrays Shylock, said she's playing the role differently than Elizabethan times saying she wants Shylock to be a sympathetic character who is twisted by the events that happen to him.

"It is different to play a man, but I'm very gratified that I have this opportunity," O'Dea said. "I'm not sure that I would have this opportunity in any other venue, but in community theatre. It's a change of pace because a lot of times older female roles are played by men — even now. I always see that as somewhat of a mockery of older woman."

Maria Coleman plays Portia — one of the three female roles in the play. She hopes the performance challenges the audience in their view of gender roles.

"Toward the end, Portia actually disguises herself as a man because that is the only way in this big trial scene that she is taken seriously and listened to," Coleman said. "I think that's an interesting dynamic. And again, just hope that the audience will kind of confront their own beliefs and potential biases. This can be a conversation starter and a way to explore all of these societal norms that we have."

Performances of Merchant of Venice run this weekend and next at Thornden Park in Syracuse. Admission is free to attend.

Performance times are 5:30 p.m. June 2, 3, 9, 10 and 2:00 p.m. June 4 and 11. Stevens said they plan to do talkbacks after performances.

