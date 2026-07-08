37th Annual Oswego Harborfest and Carnival

There's something for everyone at this family-fun event featuring midway rides, games for all ages, carnival eats, and a dazzling display by Fireworks by Grucci over the harbor on Saturday night.

The five-day carnival is part of the 37th annual Oswego Harborfest festivities, taking place Thursday through Sunday at multiple locations. Festivalgoers can enjoy live music—including rock legend John Waite—children's activities, entertainment, and a variety of vendors.

Admission & Parking

Festival & Carnival Admission: Free

Free Parking: Free street parking and paid parking in private lots are available.

Midway Ride Wristbands

Wednesday–Thursday: $32 on-site ($30 cash discount price)

$32 on-site ($30 cash discount price) Friday–Sunday: $37 on-site ($35 cash discount price)

$37 on-site ($35 cash discount price) Note: Wristbands are for riders 36 inches and taller. Advance savings on wristbands and ride tickets are available on the website.

Midway Hours

Wednesday–Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m.

5 to 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight

11 a.m. to midnight Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Please check the website for event updates before attending. For more information, call 866-666-3247 or visit the Dreamland Amusements Carnival Page or the official Oswego Harborfest Website.