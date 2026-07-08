37th Annual Oswego Harborfest and Carnival
37th Annual Oswego Harborfest and Carnival
There's something for everyone at this family-fun event featuring midway rides, games for all ages, carnival eats, and a dazzling display by Fireworks by Grucci over the harbor on Saturday night.
The five-day carnival is part of the 37th annual Oswego Harborfest festivities, taking place Thursday through Sunday at multiple locations. Festivalgoers can enjoy live music—including rock legend John Waite—children's activities, entertainment, and a variety of vendors.
Admission & Parking
- Festival & Carnival Admission: Free
- Parking: Free street parking and paid parking in private lots are available.
Midway Ride Wristbands
- Wednesday–Thursday: $32 on-site ($30 cash discount price)
- Friday–Sunday: $37 on-site ($35 cash discount price)
- Note: Wristbands are for riders 36 inches and taller. Advance savings on wristbands and ride tickets are available on the website.
Midway Hours
- Wednesday–Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m.
- Friday–Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Please check the website for event updates before attending. For more information, call 866-666-3247 or visit the Dreamland Amusements Carnival Page or the official Oswego Harborfest Website.
Coast Guard Station Parking Lot
Free admission. Ride cost varies.
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Dreamland Amusements
866-666-3247
Coast Guard Station Parking Lot
1 Lake StreetOswego, New York 13126