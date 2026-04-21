41st Central Square Apple Festival

Hosted by the Hastings Lions, this is our major fundraiser. Crafts, vendors, rides, food, entertainment and more. 100%of the proceeds are donated back to those in need.

It is presented by Reymore Chevrolet, Fulton Savings Bank, A-Verdo Storage Containers, Brewerton Speedway, and Jammin' Beats DJ and Photobooth.

$10 admission, $5 if you bring a non-perishable food item. Parking is free.