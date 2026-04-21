41st Central Square Apple Festival
41st Central Square Apple Festival
Hosted by the Hastings Lions, this is our major fundraiser. Crafts, vendors, rides, food, entertainment and more. 100%of the proceeds are donated back to those in need.
It is presented by Reymore Chevrolet, Fulton Savings Bank, A-Verdo Storage Containers, Brewerton Speedway, and Jammin' Beats DJ and Photobooth.
$10 admission, $5 if you bring a non-perishable food item. Parking is free.
Brewerton Speedway
$10 admission, $5 if you bring a non-perishable food. Parking is free
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hastngs Lions Club
315-345-9435
hlcaf2023@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
sharbauer2007@yahoo.com
Brewerton Speedway
Enter at 154 US Rt 11Central Square, New York 13036
hlcaf2023@gmail.com