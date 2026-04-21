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41st Central Square Apple Festival

41st Central Square Apple Festival

Hosted by the Hastings Lions, this is our major fundraiser. Crafts, vendors, rides, food, entertainment and more. 100%of the proceeds are donated back to those in need.

It is presented by Reymore Chevrolet, Fulton Savings Bank, A-Verdo Storage Containers, Brewerton Speedway, and Jammin' Beats DJ and Photobooth.

$10 admission, $5 if you bring a non-perishable food item. Parking is free.

Brewerton Speedway
$10 admission, $5 if you bring a non-perishable food. Parking is free
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.

Event Supported By

Hastngs Lions Club
315-345-9435
hlcaf2023@gmail.com
https://www.hastingslionsclub.com/

Artist Group Info

sharbauer2007@yahoo.com
Brewerton Speedway
Enter at 154 US Rt 11
Central Square, New York 13036
hlcaf2023@gmail.com
https://www.hastingslionsclub.com/