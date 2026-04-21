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5K Trail Run

5K Trail Run

Explore the unique Great Swamp Conservancy Trail System at the 3rd annual 5K Trail Run.
Runners, hikers, and walkers are welcome to this non-competitive race!

$25 per runner; all proceeds benefit the Great Swamp Conservancy, a non-profit nature center. The race will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. All runners will receive a t-shirt on race day featuring an original illustration by Aly Colasanti, a previous GSC intern, and light refreshments post-race.

There will be handmade awards for 1st through 3rd Place for a variety of age groups.

This race will be capped at 100 runners, so register as soon as possible on RunSignUp:

https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Canastota/GreatSwampConservency5kTrailRun

Location: 8375 N. Main Street, Canastota, NY 13032, in the Town of Lenox

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$25 per runner
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main St
Canastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/