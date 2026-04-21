5th Annual Abolition Road
5th Annual Abolition Road
Retrace the Route of Reform and travel along the route anti-slavery abolitionists took in 1835 while escaping a mob from Utica to Peterboro, NY.
This five-mile walk supports the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum and contributes to our mission to celebrate and continue the work of 19th-century abolitionists to abolish racism.
Participants may walk or ride a bus through the route, with songs and interpretation about Abolition in the area. If your organization or business would like to sponsor this year's event, please contact us at nahofm1835@gmail.com
- The first 104 students are free
- $25: Walk or Ride Ticket
- $40: Walk or Ride, including commemorative T-shirt
Community Bank Canastota
0 - 40
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum
315684115
nahofm1835@gmail.com
Community Bank Canastota
102 S Peterboro StCanastota, New York 1
315-684-1115
nahofm1835@gmail.com