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5th Annual Abolition Road

5th Annual Abolition Road

Retrace the Route of Reform and travel along the route anti-slavery abolitionists took in 1835 while escaping a mob from Utica to Peterboro, NY.

This five-mile walk supports the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum and contributes to our mission to celebrate and continue the work of 19th-century abolitionists to abolish racism.

Participants may walk or ride a bus through the route, with songs and interpretation about Abolition in the area. If your organization or business would like to sponsor this year's event, please contact us at nahofm1835@gmail.com

  • The first 104 students are free
  • $25: Walk or Ride Ticket
  • $40: Walk or Ride, including commemorative T-shirt
Community Bank Canastota
0 - 40
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum
315684115
nahofm1835@gmail.com
https://www.nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org/
Community Bank Canastota
102 S Peterboro St
Canastota, New York 1
315-684-1115
nahofm1835@gmail.com
https://www.abolitionroad.org/