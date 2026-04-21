5th Annual Abolition Road

Retrace the Route of Reform and travel along the route anti-slavery abolitionists took in 1835 while escaping a mob from Utica to Peterboro, NY.

This five-mile walk supports the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum and contributes to our mission to celebrate and continue the work of 19th-century abolitionists to abolish racism.

Participants may walk or ride a bus through the route, with songs and interpretation about Abolition in the area. If your organization or business would like to sponsor this year's event, please contact us at nahofm1835@gmail.com