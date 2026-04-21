9th Annual Countywide Personal Care Drive - United Way of Cayuga County

Aug. 6 – Oct. 16, 2026

The United Way of Cayuga County Personal Care Drive helps ensure that individuals and families in our community have access to essential hygiene items that are not always covered by assistance programs. Donations of items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products make a meaningful difference for those facing financial hardship. These everyday necessities support health, dignity, and confidence for our neighbors in need. Collected items are distributed through local partner agencies, reaching individuals and families across Cayuga County.

With the community’s support, we can come together to meet basic needs and uplift one another. Join us in making a simple but powerful impact.

Needed items:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Mouthwash

Dental floss

Razors

Shaving cream

Laundry detergent

Toilet paper

Feminine products

Hand soap

Body soap

Diapers

Wipes

Deodorant

Dish soap

Tissues

Check the United Way of Cayuga County website for a list of drop-off box locations.