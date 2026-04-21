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9th Annual Countywide Personal Care Drive - United Way of Cayuga County

9th Annual Countywide Personal Care Drive - United Way of Cayuga County

Aug. 6 – Oct. 16, 2026

The United Way of Cayuga County Personal Care Drive helps ensure that individuals and families in our community have access to essential hygiene items that are not always covered by assistance programs. Donations of items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products make a meaningful difference for those facing financial hardship. These everyday necessities support health, dignity, and confidence for our neighbors in need. Collected items are distributed through local partner agencies, reaching individuals and families across Cayuga County.

With the community’s support, we can come together to meet basic needs and uplift one another. Join us in making a simple but powerful impact.

Needed items:

  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Mouthwash
  • Dental floss
  • Razors
  • Shaving cream
  • Laundry detergent
  • Toilet paper
  • Feminine products
  • Hand soap
  • Body soap
  • Diapers
  • Wipes
  • Deodorant
  • Dish soap
  • Tissues

Check the United Way of Cayuga County website for a list of drop-off box locations.

Countywide - Locations are through-out Cayuga County
Every week through Oct 16, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United Way of Cayuga County
3152539741
jstone@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
https://unitedwayofcayugacounty.org

Artist Group Info

jstone@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
Countywide - Locations are through-out Cayuga County
3152539741
snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
https://www.unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/countywide-personal-care-drive