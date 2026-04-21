Act It Out, Talk It Out: Mental Health Forum
Act It Out, Talk It Out: Mental Health Forum
Join the 42nd Precinct Neighborhood Safety Council and the Commonpoint Bronx Center on Friday, July 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. for "Act It Out, Talk It Out: A Mental Health Forum."
This interactive forum features real-life actors performing improv and a therapeutic wellness panel designed to spark healthy, supportive community conversations.
Event Highlights:
- Free food
- Useful community resources
- Giveaways and much more
Event Details:
- Date & Time: Friday, July 31, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Location: Commonpoint Bronx Center, 1665 Hoe Ave., Bronx, NY 10460
- Admission: Free (pre-registration is requested)
- Contact: Email jjimenez@commonpoint.org or call 718-619-8838 for more information.
Commonpoint Bronx
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06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Commonpoint Bronx Center
1111110000
communicationsintern@commonpoint.org
Artist Group Info
jjimenez@commonpoint.org
Commonpoint Bronx
1665 Hoe AvenueBronx, New York 10460
718-619-8838
jjimenez@commonpoint.org