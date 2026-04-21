Act It Out, Talk It Out: Mental Health Forum

Join the 42nd Precinct Neighborhood Safety Council and the Commonpoint Bronx Center on Friday, July 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. for "Act It Out, Talk It Out: A Mental Health Forum."

This interactive forum features real-life actors performing improv and a therapeutic wellness panel designed to spark healthy, supportive community conversations.

Event Highlights:

Free food

Useful community resources

Giveaways and much more

Event Details: