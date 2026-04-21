© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Act It Out, Talk It Out: Mental Health Forum

Act It Out, Talk It Out: Mental Health Forum

Join the 42nd Precinct Neighborhood Safety Council and the Commonpoint Bronx Center on Friday, July 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. for "Act It Out, Talk It Out: A Mental Health Forum."

This interactive forum features real-life actors performing improv and a therapeutic wellness panel designed to spark healthy, supportive community conversations.

Event Highlights:

  • Free food
  • Useful community resources
  • Giveaways and much more

Event Details:

  • Date & Time: Friday, July 31, 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Location: Commonpoint Bronx Center, 1665 Hoe Ave., Bronx, NY 10460
  • Admission: Free (pre-registration is requested)
  • Contact: Email jjimenez@commonpoint.org or call 718-619-8838 for more information.
Commonpoint Bronx
0
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Commonpoint Bronx Center
1111110000
communicationsintern@commonpoint.org
https://www.commonpoint.org/

Artist Group Info

jjimenez@commonpoint.org
https://www.commonpoint.org/
Commonpoint Bronx
1665 Hoe Avenue
Bronx, New York 10460
718-619-8838
jjimenez@commonpoint.org
https://www.commonpoint.org/event/together-we-heal