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"All Too Clear" Film Screening & Directors' Q&A

Underwater photo of a fish swimming in clear blue lake water with sunlight filtering from above, featuring text that reads "All Too Clear: Beneath the Surface Of the Great Lakes."

"All Too Clear" Film Screening & Directors' Q&A

"All Too Clear" is an Inspired Planet Productions film exploring the Great Lakes. Meet the filmmakers and hear the story behind the film.

Using cutting-edge underwater drones, "All Too Clear" explores how quadrillions of tiny invasive mussels, known as quaggas, are re-engineering the ecosystem of the Great Lakes at a scale not seen since the glaciers. To capture this epic change, the husband-and-wife filmmaking team of Zach Melnick and Yvonne Drebert spent more than 150 days filming underwater, making it the most ambitious underwater film ever made about the Great Lakes. Part scientific exploration and part natural history adventure, the film showcases freshwater wildlife and environments like never before.

Event Details:

  • Date & Time: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

  • Location: SUNY Oswego, Park Hall Room 315, 7060 State Route 104, Oswego, NY 13126

  • Admission: Free and open to the public; no registration required. Seating is first-come, first-served.

  • Runtime: 60-minute screening followed by a Q&A session with filmmakers Zach Melnick and Yvonne Drebert.

  • Presenters: Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and The Great Lakes Institute.

  • Additional Screening: An earlier screening takes place Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 6 p.m. at The Palace Theater (12053 E. Main St., Wolcott, NY 14590).

  • Contact Information: For questions, email Lisa Glidden or the Lake Ontario Sanctuary Office, or visit the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Website.
SUNY Oswego 315 Park Hall (Auditorium)
Free
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and The Great Lakes Institute
lakeontario@noaa.gov
https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/
SUNY Oswego 315 Park Hall (Auditorium)
7060 State Rte 176
Oswego, New York 13126