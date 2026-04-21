"All Too Clear" Film Screening & Directors' Q&A
"All Too Clear" Film Screening & Directors' Q&A
"All Too Clear" is an Inspired Planet Productions film exploring the Great Lakes. Meet the filmmakers and hear the story behind the film.
Using cutting-edge underwater drones, "All Too Clear" explores how quadrillions of tiny invasive mussels, known as quaggas, are re-engineering the ecosystem of the Great Lakes at a scale not seen since the glaciers. To capture this epic change, the husband-and-wife filmmaking team of Zach Melnick and Yvonne Drebert spent more than 150 days filming underwater, making it the most ambitious underwater film ever made about the Great Lakes. Part scientific exploration and part natural history adventure, the film showcases freshwater wildlife and environments like never before.
Event Details:
Date & Time: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: SUNY Oswego, Park Hall Room 315, 7060 State Route 104, Oswego, NY 13126
Admission: Free and open to the public; no registration required. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Runtime: 60-minute screening followed by a Q&A session with filmmakers Zach Melnick and Yvonne Drebert.
Presenters: Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and The Great Lakes Institute.
Additional Screening: An earlier screening takes place Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 6 p.m. at The Palace Theater (12053 E. Main St., Wolcott, NY 14590).
- Contact Information: For questions, email Lisa Glidden or the Lake Ontario Sanctuary Office, or visit the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Website.