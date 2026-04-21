"All Too Clear" Film Screening & Directors' Q&A

"All Too Clear" is an Inspired Planet Productions film exploring the Great Lakes. Meet the filmmakers and hear the story behind the film.

Using cutting-edge underwater drones, "All Too Clear" explores how quadrillions of tiny invasive mussels, known as quaggas, are re-engineering the ecosystem of the Great Lakes at a scale not seen since the glaciers. To capture this epic change, the husband-and-wife filmmaking team of Zach Melnick and Yvonne Drebert spent more than 150 days filming underwater, making it the most ambitious underwater film ever made about the Great Lakes. Part scientific exploration and part natural history adventure, the film showcases freshwater wildlife and environments like never before.

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