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American Red Cross Blood Drive: OCFS & SUNY Oswego Syracuse

American Red Cross Blood Drive: OCFS & SUNY Oswego Syracuse

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. You can help answer that call and potentially save up to three lives at an upcoming community blood drive co-sponsored by the SUNY Oswego Syracuse Campus and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS). The event is open to the public, and both regular and "Power Red" donations are welcome.

Event Details

  • When: Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where: The Atrium Building (2nd floor, Large Conference Room), 2 S. Clinton St., Syracuse

Donor Incentives

  • e-Gift Card: Donors will receive a $15 e-gift card to a retailer of their choice (such as Starbucks or Target) as a thank-you.
  • Student Impact: Participating SUNY Oswego students will help earn an educational scholarship for the campus, based on the total number of units collected.

How to Participate

The Atrium Building
09:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

OCFS & SUNY Oswego Downtown Syracuse
https://ww1.oswego.edu/syracuse/
The Atrium Building
2 Clinton Square
Syracuse, New York 13202